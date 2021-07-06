Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

DD stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. 63,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,039. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

