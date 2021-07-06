Credit Suisse Group Raises Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $41.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Shares of SC stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

