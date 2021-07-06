Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEGRY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

