Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00007735 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $7.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.74 or 1.00005571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038381 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00064072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.