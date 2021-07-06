Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $1.50 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00007735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $7.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.74 or 1.00005571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038381 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00064072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

