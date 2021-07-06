Critical Survey: Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) versus First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First United has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First United and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

First United currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.60%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First United and Omni Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.51 $13.84 million $2.03 8.66 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 21.03% 14.37% 1.08% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First United beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

