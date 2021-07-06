Critical Survey: Relx (NYSE:RELX) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Relx (NYSE:RELX) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Relx pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Relx has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Relx and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 3 8 0 2.73 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 6 0 0 1.86

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Relx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relx and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.13 billion 5.80 $1.57 billion $1.02 26.86 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.80 $170.10 million $1.68 35.64

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. Relx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.22% 19.56% 7.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Relx on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as enhance the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

