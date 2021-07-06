Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 617,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,622.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.