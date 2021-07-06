Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lowered by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 2.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.40. 12,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.48.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

