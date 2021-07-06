Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini Sells 5,000 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,043.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CYRX traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,368. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.