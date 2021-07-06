Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Hits $0.0029

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $166,174.50 and $635.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00929717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

