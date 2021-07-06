Cullinan Oncology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Cullinan Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Cullinan Oncology had issued 11,900,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $249,900,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of Cullinan Oncology’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,229,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,727,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $2,667,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

