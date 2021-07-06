CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $64.76

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.76, but opened at $61.19. CVR Partners shares last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 134 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

