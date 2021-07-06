CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $64.76

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.76, but opened at $61.19. CVR Partners shares last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 134 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
