CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post sales of $17.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 4,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,420. The company has a market capitalization of $398.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

