Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,127,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Cytosorbents by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.