Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 5.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.72. 3,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,471,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

