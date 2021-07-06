Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKILY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $24.06.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

