Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Get Danaos alerts:

NYSE:DAC opened at $75.25 on Friday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Danaos will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.