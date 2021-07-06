Daniel Marcel Legault Acquires 4,000 Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$14,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,796 shares in the company, valued at C$2,811,245.20.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00.

Shares of TSE ATE opened at C$4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$7.52. The company has a market cap of C$209.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATE shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.