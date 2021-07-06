Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.71.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

