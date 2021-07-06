DeHive (DHV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $349,197.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $229,845.65 and $349,197.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00134461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00166401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,632.61 or 0.99348054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00947528 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

