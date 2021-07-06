Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Reduced by III Capital Management

III Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,245. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

