Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Gap Down to $47.19

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.19, but opened at $45.38. Deluxe shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 1,561 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

