DerivaDAO Market Cap Hits $68.64 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $68.64 million and $105,934.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00007742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00134934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00166920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.65 or 0.99868624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00948393 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.