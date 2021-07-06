Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £162.57 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.57 ($212.40) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £164.09 ($214.38).

Shares of FLTR opened at £136.75 ($178.66) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £136.40. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £105.05 ($137.25) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a market cap of £23.98 billion and a PE ratio of 474.04.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

