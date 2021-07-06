Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM opened at €101.45 ($119.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.90. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €101.75 ($119.71). The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a PE ratio of 99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.