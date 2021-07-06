DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $21,966,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 1,620,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

