Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,451,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,790,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 234,315 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

DRNA stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $134,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,389 shares of company stock worth $4,511,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.