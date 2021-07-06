DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,743 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 831,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $166,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 909.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,636 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.