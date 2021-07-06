Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFFN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.60. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.