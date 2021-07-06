Digitalcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $498,870.39 and approximately $87.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,316.50 or 0.06797288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.38 or 0.01494667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00406267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00160082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.59 or 0.00650211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.39 or 0.00409003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00342400 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,541,788 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

