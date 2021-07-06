Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Pentair worth $169,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after buying an additional 155,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

