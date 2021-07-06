Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.79% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $165,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $16,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDRX. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.