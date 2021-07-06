Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,288,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $161,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,565,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,858,000 after buying an additional 399,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.