Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,357 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $176,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $581.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $546.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.00 and a 1 year high of $582.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.