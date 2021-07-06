Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 143,649 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.35% of ManpowerGroup worth $180,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

