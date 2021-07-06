Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,010 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of CME Group worth $174,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in CME Group by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 60,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CME Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

CME opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

