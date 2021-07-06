Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

