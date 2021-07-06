Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,567 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 0.5% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $92,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,389,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 140.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 124,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

