Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $18.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Diversey alerts:

DSEY stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter valued at $40,707,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.