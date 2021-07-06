Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 170.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Domo were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter worth $372,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the first quarter worth $636,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.