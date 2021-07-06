Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 2,483 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $6,610,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $30,713,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.