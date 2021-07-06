Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

JCOM opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

