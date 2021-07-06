Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.
JCOM opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07.
In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
