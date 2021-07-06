Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 489.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 63,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 52,590 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

