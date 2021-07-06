Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 456 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 22.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. TheStreet downgraded YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

