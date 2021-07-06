dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Tuesday. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $675.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $622.35.
About dormakaba
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.