dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Tuesday. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $675.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $622.35.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

