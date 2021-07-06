DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.80

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 125994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research reports. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

