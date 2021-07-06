Downing Four Healthcare Shs Plc (LON:D4H) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Downing Four Healthcare Shs Plc (LON:D4H) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:D4H traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 69.50 ($0.91). 27,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946. Downing Four Healthcare Shs has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.50 ($0.91). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.28.

Get Downing Four Healthcare Shs alerts:

Downing Four Healthcare Shs Company Profile

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Four Healthcare Shs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Four Healthcare Shs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.