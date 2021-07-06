DragonVein Hits One Day Trading Volume of $347,140.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.36 million and $347,140.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 80.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,633.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.50 or 0.01505776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00419932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00091360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

