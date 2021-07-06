Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DDHRF stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

